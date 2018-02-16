Ramsay High School students involved in school bus crash in Anni - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ramsay High School students involved in school bus crash in Anniston

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC) (Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)
ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) -

Ramsay High School students were involved in a school bus accident Friday morning in Anniston.

The crash on McClellan Road involved two buses. 

Police say a driver and five students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The students were headed to Jacksonville to play Center Point in a basketball game.

