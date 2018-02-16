6 Ramsay HS students, 1 driver taken to hospital after crash involving 2 school buses

Two buses carrying Ramsay High School students and a vehicle were involved in an accident Friday morning in Anniston.

The accident happened on McClellan Road.

Police say a driver and six students were taken to Anniston Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The students were headed to Jacksonville to play Center Point in a semifinal basketball game.

The Calhoun County School System has agreed to provide transportation and will pick up students from the accident site and bring them back to Birmingham.

A statement from Birmingham City Schools says nurses will be on site at Ramsay when students return to conduct an evaluation.

