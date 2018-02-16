6 Ramsay HS students, 1 driver taken to hospital after crash involving 2 school buses

Two buses carrying Ramsay High School students were involved in an accident Friday morning in Anniston.More >>
During a time of sad news and heartbreaking stories, a Vestavia Hills police officer stepped up to the plate.More >>
The cold front looks to reach the I-59 corridor around 2 p.m. and will mean you’ll need a jacket later this afternoon because temperatures fall into the 50s. Have umbrella with you too!More >>
Police are searching for a man after an argument at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex ends in gunshots.More >>
Fairview High School in Cullman County is on a soft lockdown according to school administrators.More >>
