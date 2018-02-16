4 Ramsay HS students, 1 driver taken to hospital after crash involving 2 school buses

The cold front looks to reach the I-59 corridor around 2 p.m. and will mean you’ll need a jacket later this afternoon because temperatures fall into the 50s. Have umbrella with you too!More >>
The cold front looks to reach the I-59 corridor around 2 p.m. and will mean you’ll need a jacket later this afternoon because temperatures fall into the 50s. Have umbrella with you too!More >>
Two buses carrying Ramsay High School students were involved in an accident Friday morning in Anniston.More >>
Two buses carrying Ramsay High School students were involved in an accident Friday morning in Anniston.More >>
Police are searching for a man after an argument at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex ends in gunshots.More >>
Police are searching for a man after an argument at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex ends in gunshots.More >>
Fairview High School in Cullman County is on a soft lockdown according to school administrators.More >>
Fairview High School in Cullman County is on a soft lockdown according to school administrators.More >>
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is teaming up with the University of Alabama School of Law and Tuscaloosa County Bar Association to host a free legal clinic on February 16, in the Sports Atrium of Bldg. 137, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is teaming up with the University of Alabama School of Law and Tuscaloosa County Bar Association to host a free legal clinic on February 16, in the Sports Atrium of Bldg. 137, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>