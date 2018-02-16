Fairview HS in Cullman Co. on soft lockdown - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fairview HS in Cullman Co. on soft lockdown

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Fairview High School in Cullman County is on a soft lockdown according to school administrators.

The sheriff's department and the assistant superintendent are at the school right now after they were notified Thursday night about an online threat made by a child.

So far they have not find anything that would make the threat credible.

