Belgian court orders Facebook to stop collecting data - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Belgian court orders Facebook to stop collecting data

BRUSSELS (AP) - Belgian media say a Brussels court has ordered Facebook to stop collecting data about citizens in the country or face fines for every day it fails to comply.

The daily De Standaard reported Friday that the court upheld a Belgian privacy commission finding that Facebook is collecting data without users' consent.

It said the court concluded that Facebook does not adequately inform users that it is collecting information, what kind of details it keeps and for how long, or what it does with the data.

It has ruled that Facebook must stop tracking and registering internet usage by Belgians online and destroy any data it has obtained illegally or face fines of 250,000 euros ($311,500) every day it delays.

Facebook said it intends to appeal and that it has developed tools that give people choice and control over the privacy of their data.

"We are disappointed with today's verdict," said Richard Allan, a regional vice president of public policy for Facebook, in a statement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Parents adopting children to see higher fees, new rules

    Parents adopting children to see higher fees, new rules

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:31 PM EST2018-02-16 19:31:10 GMT
    Friday, February 16 2018 9:10 PM EST2018-02-17 02:10:31 GMT
    An increase in fees, plus other regulatory changes, has fueled resentment toward the State Department among many U.S. adoption agencies who fear further reductions in the already dwindling number of international...More >>
    An increase in fees, plus other regulatory changes, has fueled resentment toward the State Department among many U.S. adoption agencies who fear further reductions in the already dwindling number of international adoptions.More >>

  • FBI says it failed to investigate tip on Florida suspect

    FBI says it failed to investigate tip on Florida suspect

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:46 PM EST2018-02-16 04:46:45 GMT
    Friday, February 16 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-17 02:09:11 GMT

    Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.

    More >>

    Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.

    More >>

  • Shooting suspect was on school rifle team that got NRA grant

    Shooting suspect was on school rifle team that got NRA grant

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:31 PM EST2018-02-16 19:31:16 GMT
    Friday, February 16 2018 9:03 PM EST2018-02-17 02:03:16 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz, the troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by the NRA. (Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office)Nikolas Cruz, the troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by the NRA. (Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office)

    The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.

    More >>

    The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly