Ingredients:

4 Mahi-Mahi Fillets, 4 to 6 ounces each, 1/2 thick

1 stick melted butter.

1 1/2 tablespoons Chef Ron's Fish Seasoning.

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon ground dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon ground black pepper



Directions:

Combine and mix all of the seasonings ingredients. Extra seasoning can be stored in an airtight container in a cool and dry location until ready for reuse.

Heat your skillet -cast iron- over high heat for about 10 minutes until very hot. When ready the bottom of skillet. Rinse fillets and pat dry with paper towels. Dip fillets one at a time in the melted butter ensuring both sides of fish are covered with butter. Remove from butter, and without sitting fish down sprinkle fish on both sides generously with seasoning, patting by hand. Repeat for the second piece of fillet.

Place two pieces of fillets nto a cast iron skillet and cook for 4 to 6 minutes turning over once, halfway through cooking. Pour 1 teaspoon of melted butter over the top of the fillets initially and another on top of the fillets when you turn it over at the halfway point.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.