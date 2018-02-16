Mickey's Weather Kid: Nicholas - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mickey's Weather Kid: Nicholas

Mickey's Weather Kid: Nicholas Mickey's Weather Kid: Nicholas
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Mickey's Weather Kid, Nicholas, loves to learn about the science behind the weather.

He's 12-years-old and is interested in what goes on behind the scenes of a live broadcast.

Congratulations Nicholas on being this week's Mickey's Weather Kid.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly