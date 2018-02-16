Free legal help for Veterans Friday in Tuscaloosa

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is teaming up with the University of Alabama School of Law and Tuscaloosa County Bar Association to host a free legal clinic on February 16, in the Sports Atrium of Bldg. 137, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lawyers will provide free legal advice and legal representation may be available for those who qualify.



Veterans can receive legal advice on topics ranging from divorce and child custody, bankruptcy and other financial issues, landlord/tenant disputes and domestic violence assistance.



The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center says any veteran is welcome, and no appointment is needed.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.