Tate Britain exhibition to explore van Gogh's UK years

LONDON (AP) - London's Tate Britain has announced an exhibition exploring how a formative period in Britain inspired Vincent van Gogh.

The gallery says the show, due to open next year, will focus on the Dutch artist's crucial but "obscure" years in the U.K.

Van Gogh lived in London between 1873 and 1876 as a trainee art dealer. He later moved to France, and died in 1890 after shooting himself.

Tate Britain director Alex Farquharson said Friday that the exhibition is a chance "to reveal the impact Britain had on van Gogh as well as the enormous influence he had on British artists."

It will contain more than 40 works, including "Starry Night Over The Rhone" and "Sunflowers."

"Van Gogh and Britain" will run from March 27, 2019, to August 11, 2019.

