Mickey: Scattered showers return

Look for scattered showers to move through today. (Source: WBRC weather)

It's another mild morning out there, with temps in the 60s and overcast skies. Look for scattered showers to move through today with highs topping out near 70-degrees and winds becoming northerly around 10 mph this afternoon.

Tonight we could see a few showers early, then with mostly cloudy skies expect lows near 48 and north winds at 5-10 mph.

Saturday brings another good chance of showers. We are going with a 60 percent chance of rain tomorrow with highs near 67.

We could see a lull in the rainfall during the day on Sunday...but by Sunday night into Monday morning, it looks like the showers are back.

On again, off again showers take us into early next week, but Wednesday into Thursday morning could see heavier rainfall.

Spotty showers remain in the forecast through next weekend.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.