Did FBI miss a warning before Florida high school shooting?

Trump's latest budget would slash Medicaid, the major source of public funds for mental health treatment, and an Education Department grant program that supports safer schools.More >>
Trump's latest budget would slash Medicaid, the major source of public funds for mental health treatment, and an Education Department grant program that supports safer schools.More >>
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.More >>
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
The young age of the man accused in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people has revived the debate over age requirements for gun purchases.More >>
The young age of the man accused in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people has revived the debate over age requirements for gun purchases.More >>
The names of those who lost their lives in the Florida school shooting are being released. Seventeen people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire at a high school.More >>
The names of those who lost their lives in the Florida school shooting are being released. Seventeen people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire at a high school.More >>
Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is making a political comeback by running a Utah Senate seat.More >>
Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is making a political comeback by running a Utah Senate seat.More >>
Trump's latest budget would slash Medicaid, the major source of public funds for mental health treatment, and an Education Department grant program that supports safer schools.More >>
Trump's latest budget would slash Medicaid, the major source of public funds for mental health treatment, and an Education Department grant program that supports safer schools.More >>
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.More >>
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.More >>