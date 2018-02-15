Parents consider bulletproof backpack shields for students

Shelby County Schools asking for more police on campuses in response to yesterday's shooting in Florida.

Thursday was a very hard day for parents all over the United States to send their children to school after watching the horrific events that unfolded yesterday in Florida.

In addition to requesting extra officers to be at the school, the administration asks all school staff to review their active shooter plans. They believe that a plan is only useful if it is rehearsed often. Helena Middle School assistant principal Jennifer Cofer said they have drills every month.

"And our kids know when we have lockdowns at school and the last one we did we did it during a class change and it was completely unannounced. We had the halls cleared in 30 seconds," she said.

But in today’s world some parents feel their kids need more. Laura Shafer has a 6-year-old son at Helena Elementary, and she says the more protection a child has the better.

"My husband just sent me a text message and it is an amazon link to a bullet proof shield that we can insert into the boy’s backpacks," she explains.

They are $85 per shield, but its priceless when they think about what it could do for their 6-year-old son.

"Heaven forbid they can use their backpack as a shield," Shafer said.

