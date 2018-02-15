Birmingham's first black police officer shares his story of adversity & achievement

The Birmingham Police Department is full of diversity from ethnicity to gender, but there was a time when the police department looked a different way.

It was all male and all white. That was until March 30, 1966. That was Leroy Stover's first day.

"People were lined on both sides of the streets waiting to see the first colored police officer hired in the city of Birmingham,” said Leroy Stover.

On that day, he broke the police department's color barrier. But all he was thinking about was making it through the first day.

A day full of challenges to say the least. "They said 'who is going to work with that 'N' today?'. They pulled their guns out and blowed imaginary smoke from the barrel," continued Stover.

It didn’t stop there. His partner never picked him up in the patrol car after roll call so he had to get to his beat some other way. The beat was five miles away.

"The bus driver said 'ladies, I'm going to take this officer to his beat. The lowdown expletives, those blankety-blank people on that police department'," recalled Stover.

He said he was paired with the most racist officer on the police force. He said it made for a very tough first two days as an officer. "I just wanted to survive. My goal initially was survival," said Stover.

He did that and more. Stover worked his way up through the ranks and was eventually appointed deputy chief. He retired in 1998 after 32 years of service.

Now 84, Stover reflects on his struggles and successes that includes working with civil rights leaders and presidents.

But what he's most proud of is being a part of the city's change. "We strived to do the right thing and spoke out against things that weren't right. When you got into a position where you could do so, we did. We spoke out against things that weren't right and change came because of it," said Stover.

A day after Stover started as a police officer, the department hired Johnnie Johnson, Jr. Johnson was eventually promoted to chief and appointed Stover as deputy chief.

Stover shares this story and much more in his book, Birmingham's First Black in Blue.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.