Couple wins free wedding giveaway in Bessemer

Clouds will hang tough on Friday with temperatures in the mid 60s during the morning hours. Rain chances will increase during the afternoon with gusty winds over 20 mph.More >>
Birmingham police are still investigating two shootouts that left one man dead and another injured.More >>
Shelby County Schools asking for more police on campuses in response to yesterday's shooting in Florida.More >>
A couple celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary is giving back by sponsoring a young couple's wedding. Out of the 11 couples who entered the Infinity and Beyond Wedding giveaway one couple walked into the Bright Star restaurant Thursday night to get the surprise of their life.More >>
The Birmingham Police Department is full of diversity from ethnicity to gender, but there was a time when the police department looked a different way.More >>
