Couple wins free wedding giveaway in Bessemer

A couple celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary is giving back by sponsoring a young couple's wedding.

One couple walked into the Bright Star restaurant Thursday night to get the surprise of a lifetime. Leterrica Bell and Tavarrus Leeth arrived in a limo at the restaurant expecting to see the other 10 couples who entered the contest, not knowing they won the Beyond Wedding giveaway.

“You won the wedding! In the month of March, we are going to start looking for dresses so it’s s going to be posted on Facebook asking the media to please pick the dress,” said Sheryl Long Wedding giveaway sponsor.

The bride to be cried tears of joy.

“I don't even know what I'm feeling I'm excited. I just feel blessed I thank God,” Bell said.

The happy couple thanked Long and her husband who launched the wedding giveaway in honor of their 20th anniversary.

“I want the couple to know it's not about the ring it's not about the venue it's about the love. What made them special it was the guy that sent in the essay normally it's the girl that really wants to be married,” Long said.

The winning couple nearly went to the courthouse before the announcement of the giveaway, but the future groom was decided not to.

“Well we going to put God first and hold this wedding off been two years since I proposed to her. It took long but hey we got a dream wedding. Help other people give back and that’s what she did that was so nice. I want to thank her for giving us this beautiful wedding because I know she do beautiful work and I told her that in the essay,” said Leeth.

“I love you so much and I’m just ready to spend the rest of my life with you,” said Bell.

The big day is August 18 at the historic Bessemer City Hall.

