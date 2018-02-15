Suspect in shooting of student is captured

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a man has been captured after a high school student was fatally shot.

News outlets report that 48-year-old Donald Kenneth Robertson was captured at a Tuscaloosa motel. He was charged with several offenses including murder in the death of Holt High School student Jalen Merriweather.

Investigators say Robertson went to an apartment complex and started arguing with a woman about their child.

Robertson began hitting the woman with a pistol and Merriweather tried to intervene. Police say the suspect then shot Merriweather.

Capt. Kip Hart said Thursday that investigators are also charging three people with first-degree hindering prosecution.

News outlets did not report if Robertson has a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.