Missing SC girl found in Riverside reunited with family

According to police in Charleston, South Carolina, the missing 4-year old who was abducted Tuesday and later rescued in Riverside, Alabama, was reunited Thursday with her family.

The family released the following statement Thursday afternoon.

Thank you to everyone for their support through this difficult time. Words cannot express the range of emotions and suffering that my family has endured these past few days. I cannot thank enough all the first responders, and especially the individual in Alabama who personally rescued Heidi and helped bring her back to us. In the coming days, we will be counting on your continued prayers and support and ask that you give us the privacy and room to reunite and heal as a family.

Riverside officials are also sharing more details about the rescue.

Police Chief Rick Oliver praised the efforts of the two railroad workers who alerted him that there was a car parked near the tracks that looked suspicious.

“They are the key to this whole thing. They are responsible just as much as I am for going out and getting this little girl back,” said Oliver.

Inside was the child as well as the suspect Thomas Evans. Once Oliver got the child, Evans took off in his car before eventually being stopped in Mississippi.

Oliver said he took the child back to the police station and eventually handed her over to be taken back to her family.

The child left him with a picture she colored while waiting at the station. Oliver says he plans to hang it in his office. “That’s priceless,” he said.

