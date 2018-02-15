Fire destroys Calera restaurant, damages hotel

Wednesday night's major fire in Calera destroyed a restaurant and damaged a hotel.

Jahmia Keebler's restaurant, Big J's Grill, was attached to the Motel 6 just off of I-65 in Calera that caught on fire. Keebler lost everything he invested into the building and became emotional looking at the damage Thursday.

"It's been a day of get up and go. Start over again. Try again," Keepler said. "It still hurts its still shocking. I'm not questioning why God did it he still has a plan."

A GoFundme account called Rebuilding Big J's Grill has been set to help Keebler finance new equipment and a new build at another location.

"The community of Calera and the people here in Shelby County have shown us love. My fiancee and I have been graced to meet people last night willing to help." Keebler said.

For the damage done to the Motel 6, the Red Cross was still helping people find a place to stay, which most people have done.

Wayne Spease, of Ohio, says it was a scary scene last night.

"Somebody knocked on the door. I went to look out there were fire trucks. so I got out." Spease said.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown as the investigation continues. Keebler is just hopeful he will be back up and running a new restaurant soon. Keepler tells WBRC Fox6 News he needs to raise $1,500 and he could take over a place as soon as Friday. If he finds the money, Keebler hopes to be open in about a week at that new location.

