Mic'd Up: Andy Cannizaro

#12 Mississippi State finished up its final practice in Starkville on Wednesday before heading to Hattiesburg for opening weekend.

Andy Cannizaro is entering his second season as head coach of the Bulldogs, he agreed to wear a microphone for WLBT / FOX 40 during Wednesday's practice.

To understand why Cannizaro is such a likable coach, click on the video above.

When asked about facing Southern Miss this weekend, Cannizaro praised Scott Berry's team.

"It's going to be a tremendous challenge for us," Cannizaro said. "They're an outstanding program."

Most importantly, the Bulldogs are just ready to get the season started.

"We're excited to get into some live competition. It's time to go play somebody," Cannizaro said.

Mississippi State plays Southern Miss in the Mississippi Farm Bureau Classic this weekend.

#12 Mississippi State at #21 Southern Miss

Pete Taylor Park

Game 1: Friday 4:00pm (Online: CUSA.tv)

- Konnor Pilkington vs. Nick Sandlin

Game 2: Saturday 4:00pm (Online: CUSA.tv)

- Ethan Small vs. Stevie Powers Jr.

Game 3: Sunday 1:00pm (Online: CUSA.tv)

- Jacob Billingsley vs. J.C. Keys

