New information on arrest of Tuscaloosa murder suspect Donald Robertson

"I said Jalen they got him baby, they got him," Angela Merriweather told her dead son after getting news that the man police accused of firing the fatal shot was in custody.



She expressed joy to her family after Tuscaloosa investigators told her they arrested Donald Robertson.



"I called everybody. They screamed. They hollered. Everybody is just so relieved. They said thank God, they got him before we have to go to this funeral. Now we don't have to be worried," Merriweather explained.



Robertson wasn't the only person arrested in the investigation Wednesday night into Thursday morning.



"They almost looked surprised. I have a feeling they knew this time would come. They didn't expect it tonight or this morning," Captain Kip Hart with the Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide unit said.



Brothers Keandre and Jamarcus Shaw, along with their mother Lakicia Shaw, were also captured along with Roberston, just after midnight at the Masters Economy Inn.



"Everybody in Tuscaloosa knew we were looking for him. These people did too and it's not whether it's right or wrong, it's against the law to assist someone who's on the run, especially for something as serious as what we're looking at now," Hart went on to say.



The Shaws all face hindering prosecution charges.



Court records say all four people were in room 339 of the Masters Economy Inn for the past three days.



All three Shaws said in those documents they knew Robertson was a wanted man.



They go on to say Lakicia Shaw would d rop Robertson off in Alberta City while she was at work and then come pick him up.



Homicide investigators said during a Thursday afternoon press conference others could be charged with helping hide from authorities.



We asked Robertson, who's accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Jalen Merriweather, if he had anything to tell his family.



"Do you have anything to say to the Merriweathers? We asked, "No comment," he responded. We then asked, "What have you been doing for the past week? You could have turned yourself in?" "Reflecting," he responded.



"Reflecting, reflecting? On what," Angela Merriweather wondered. "He said no comment. He should have been remorseful. that was my baby. You know you took my child away. You laying up and you calculating. You planning something else. You wouldn't give yourself up. you a coward. You weak. You took my baby away from me and you got to live with that for the rest of your life," Merriweather concluded.



Robertson is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.



Bonds against him have been increased to $870,000 in the Merriweather murder case.



A bond Robertson was out of jail on, in an unrelated case, was revoked. That means he won't be getting out anytime soon.

