Gardendale police arrest man for robbing pastor at gunpoint

Gardendale police have arrested a suspect for robbing a minister. Dwight Desmond Bell, Jr. was arrested and charged with 1st-degree robbery.

The incident occurred December 18, 2017 in the Gardendale First Baptist Church parking lot. Gardendale police said the armed suspect approached the pastor and demanded for the keys of the pastor's SUV. The suspect then fled. There were no injuries.

Bell's bond was set for $39,000. He is currently incarcerated at Jefferson County Jail for robbery, assault and burglary.

