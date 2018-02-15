Gardendale police arrest man for robbing pastor at gunpoint

"I said Jalen they got him baby, they got him," Angela Merriweather told her dead son after getting news that the man police accused of firing the fatal shot was in custody. She expressed joy to her family after Tuscaloosa investigators told her they arrested Donald Robertson.More >>
Gardendale police have arrested a suspect for robbing a minister. Dwight Desmond Bell, Jr. was arrested and charged with 1st-degree robbery.More >>
Birmingham police have three suspects in custody in connection to a shooting along I-59 N. Bush Academy is currently under lockdown while authorities search for more suspects.More >>
Special needs students in Shelby County were the stars of the show at the sixth annual Special Needs Prom. Around 100 students from seven high schools attended the prom this year.More >>
Birmingham police have a suspect in custody after a shooting at Fairfield's Western Hills Mall.More >>
