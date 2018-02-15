2 suspects arrested, 2 at large after stolen truck rams Bessemer police vehicle

Two suspects are still at large after a stolen truck rammed Bessemer police in the Big Lots parking lot.

Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper confirmed officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle in the parking lot. The suspects refused to stop and rammed one of the police vehicles. Two of the four suspects were taken into custody. The vehicle was reported yesterday.

This incident is not related to this afternoon's Western Hills Mall shooting or the shooting near the Arkadelphia Road exit of I-59 N.

An officer was transported to the hospital with a cut on his leg, which required stitches. He also had a cut on his hand. One suspect was transported to the hospital complaining of a hurt hand.

There are no formal charges at this time.

We will provide updates as they become available.

