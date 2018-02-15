1 victim shot on I-59 N; 2 suspects in custody

Birmingham police have two suspects in custody in connection to a shooting along I-59 N. Bush Academy is currently under lockdown while authorities search for more suspects.

The male victim was an innocent bystander/motorist shot along I-59 N at the Arkadelphia Road exit. The victim's injuries are not life threatening.

This incident is reportedly related to the shooting at Fairfield's Western Hills Mall. Weapons were found in the suspects' vehicle.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

