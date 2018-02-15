Jeffrey Tambor cut from Transparent amid sexual harassment allegations

t looks like Transparent will have to forge ahead without its matriarch, Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor).

t looks like Transparent will have to forge ahead without its matriarch, Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor).

A lot has changed for Johnny Lawrence (Ralph Macchio) and Daniel LaRusso (William Zabka) since high school, but one thing remains the same: their deep-seeded dislike of one another.

A lot has changed for Johnny Lawrence (Ralph Macchio) and Daniel LaRusso (William Zabka) since high school, but one thing remains the same: their deep-seeded dislike of one another.

Moira (Samira Wiley) may have escaped to Canada on The Handmaid's Tale, but that doesn't mean she's free of Gilead just yet

Moira (Samira Wiley) may have escaped to Canada on The Handmaid's Tale, but that doesn't mean she's free of Gilead just yet

Former Charles in Charge child star Alexander Polinsky accused actor Scott Baio of sexually and emotionally abusing him on the set of the '80s sitcom at a press conference Wednesday, E! reports.

Former Charles in Charge child star Alexander Polinsky accused actor Scott Baio of sexually and emotionally abusing him on the set of the '80s sitcom at a press conference Wednesday, E! reports.



By Keisha Hatchett,

It looks like Transparent will have to forge ahead without its matriarch, Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor).

Tambor's contract has not been renewed meaning he will not appear in Season 5, Deadline reports. This comes after Amazon wrapped up an internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against the actor by one of his Transparent co-stars and a former assistant.

In a private Facebook post, Van Barnes claimed Tambor acted inappropriately towards her during her time as his assistant. Trace Lysette, who recurs on the series as one of Maura's friends, also alleged inappropriate behavior, claiming he thrust his penis against her while filming Season 2 and made explicit sexual remarks.

Tambor responded to the allegations , apologizing for any misinterpreted actions. "I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone," he said in a statement. "But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express."

During Amazon's investigation, Tambor sparked rumors that he was leaving the series after saying he wasn't sure how he could return to set following the allegations and a rep later clarified that he had "no plans to quit." Now, it looks like Transparent writers will have to work out a Season 5 without the show's central character.

Tambor may be out but Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass, Judith Light and Amy Landecker will all reprise their roles for the upcoming season.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Transparent

Jeffrey Tambor