2 shootouts in west Birmingham leave 1 dead, 3 suspects in custody

Birmingham police are still investigating two shootouts that left one man dead and another injured.

BPD have taken three suspects into custody while one remains at large. No description of the remaining suspect has been provided.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., police were called to Fairfield's Western Hills Mall where two feuding groups engaged in a shootout. Mall manager Anthony Alberigi was shot in the crossfire and died.

One suspect was taken into custody near the scene. The remaining suspects fled, but resumed the shootout on I-59 North near the Arkadelphia Road exit in Ensley. An innocent motorist was shot during this shootout. He remains in stable condition.

All three suspects ran from the scene, but police were able to track down and arrest two. Nearby Bush Academy was placed on lockdown while authorities searched for the suspects. Birmingham Southern College sent an alert for students to "shelter in place immediately" while police searched the area.

“We have people in our streets who don’t care about anyone other than themselves," Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton said. "As a department we will continue with the reduction of violent crime as our number one priority. It’s not something we can do alone, but with the citizens of Birmingham who want better, and who deserve better.”

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.