Western Hills Mall manager identified as fatal shooting victim - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Western Hills Mall manager identified as fatal shooting victim

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police have one suspect in custody after a shooting at Fairfield's Western Hills Mall.

Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer said the victim is the mall manager, who was killed. There were no other injuries at the mall.

