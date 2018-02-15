Students shine in Shelby County 6th annual Special Needs Prom

Special needs students in Shelby County were the stars of the show at the sixth annual Special Needs Prom.



Around 100 students from seven high schools - Montevallo High, Calera High, Shelby County High, Helena High, Chelsea High, Oak Mountain High and Vincent High - attended the prom this year. Several area florists and hair dressers helped the students get ready. Each student was escorted through the halls of Calera High School by members of the JROTC. From there, they loaded into two limos from a funeral home in Montevallo, the city of Calera's community center bus, and a Shelby County town trolley. The vehicles took them to the venue at the Sterling Castle.



This year's theme was Hollywood, so students were met with paparazzi and entered the venue on a red carpet. Like every prom, the students had a blast dancing and socializing with their friends. This year's queen and king were Asia Daniel from Chelsea High and Jake Burnett from Shelby County High.



"This is by far our favorite day of the year," Valinda Pate, the Director of Adapted PE says.



Adapted PE is a service the Shelby County School System offers to help students with special needs be more successful in physical education and recreation. Pate is one of three Adapted PE teachers in the country. They split the county and serve all the schools.



This is the sixth year for the Special Needs Prom. It is always hosted by the Sterling House in Shelby.



"They are a huge part of this event and we couldn't do it without them," Pate says, "They always go above and beyond to make this day so great!"



If you want to learn more about the Adapted PE program or how to help with the Special Needs Prom, you can email Valinda Pate at vpate@shelbyed.org.



