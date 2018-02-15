Students shine in Shelby County 6th annual Special Needs Prom

Birmingham police have a suspect in custody after a shooting at Fairfield's Western Hills Mall.More >>
Birmingham police have a suspect in custody after a shooting at Fairfield's Western Hills Mall.More >>
Birmingham police have two suspects in custody in connection to a shooting along I-59 N. Bush Academy is currently under lockdown while authorities search for more suspects.More >>
Birmingham police have two suspects in custody in connection to a shooting along I-59 N. Bush Academy is currently under lockdown while authorities search for more suspects.More >>
The cloudy weather will continue Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are warm and climbing into the lower 70s Thursday. There is very little chance of rain through the evening.More >>
The cloudy weather will continue Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are warm and climbing into the lower 70s Thursday. There is very little chance of rain through the evening.More >>
Homewood Police say 6 to 7 people were contaminated and taken to a hospital after a suspicious package containing white powder was sent to a business.More >>
Homewood Police say 6 to 7 people were contaminated and taken to a hospital after a suspicious package containing white powder was sent to a business.More >>
Special needs students in Shelby County were the stars of the show at the sixth annual Special Needs Prom. Around 100 students from seven high schools attended the prom this year.More >>
Special needs students in Shelby County were the stars of the show at the sixth annual Special Needs Prom. Around 100 students from seven high schools attended the prom this year.More >>