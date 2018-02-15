FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Friday afternoon

The cloudy weather will continue Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are warm and climbing into the lower 70s Thursday. There is very little chance of rain through the evening. It is possible we could see some patchy fog Thursday night and overnight. We can expect lows in the lower 60s.

Clouds will hang tough on Friday with temperatures in the mid-60s during the morning hours. Rain chances will increase during the afternoon with gusty winds over 20mph. Expect temperatures to fall into the 50s during the afternoon. We should see the rain taper off Friday evening.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday looks wet again. Rain chances will climb to around 60-percent during the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 60s. Fortunately, we are not looking at thunderstorm development with this setup. Sunday will be the drier today with some sunshine. Expect highs in the mid-60s.

A major warm-up is expected next week. Highs will reach the mid-70s on Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s on Tuesday. Another cool front is expected on Wednesday with more rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.