Former Charles in Charge child star Alexander Polinsky accused actor Scott Baio of sexually and emotionally abusing him on the set of the '80s sitcom at a press conference Wednesday, E! reports.

A lot has changed for Johnny Lawrence (Ralph Macchio) and Daniel LaRusso (William Zabka) since high school, but one thing remains the same: their deep-seeded dislike of one another.

Ralph Macchio returns to his Karate Kid roots in a first look at Cobra Kai

By Keisha Hatchett,

A lot has changed for Johnny Lawrence (Ralph Macchio) and Daniel LaRusso (William Zabka) since high school, but one thing remains the same: their deep-seeded dislike of one another. The long-standing rivals once again face off in the first preview for Cobra Kai, a follow-up to the 1984 film The Karate Kid.

Set thirty years after the events of the classic movie, the YouTube Red series centers around Lawrence who is down on his luck and decides to reopen the Cobra Kai dojo in order to find redemption. This doesn't sit well with LaRusso who, in the video, seems to be running his own successful dojo.

In their first on-screen standoff in three decades, Macchio's Lawrence had some firm words for Zabka's LaRusso. "Johnny, you and I...this, we aren't done," he says in the teaser.

Despite their opposing views, both men will need to confront their past demons and present frustrations the only way they know how -- through karate. Season 1 of the half-hour comedy is executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, and will consist of 10 episodes.

Cobra Kai is expected to premiere on YouTube Red sometime later this year.

