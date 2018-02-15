Talladega, AL, High School student arrested for bringing gun to - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Talladega, AL, High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Calvereous Wallace (Source: Talladega County Jail) Calvereous Wallace (Source: Talladega County Jail)
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

An 18-year-old Talladega High School student is under arrest after police say he brought a gun to school Thursday morning.

Police say the staff notified a Talladega Police Department School Resource Officer they had found a student with a gun.

Calvereous Wallace is in the Talladega County Jail. Court records show he is charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

The school was placed on lockdown and no other weapons weapons were found following an extensive search of the school by investigators and officers.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly