Talladega, AL, High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

An 18-year-old Talladega High School student is under arrest after police say he brought a gun to school Thursday morning.

Police say the staff notified a Talladega Police Department School Resource Officer they had found a student with a gun.

Calvereous Wallace is in the Talladega County Jail. Court records show he is charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

The school was placed on lockdown and no other weapons weapons were found following an extensive search of the school by investigators and officers.

