Talladega, AL, High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

An 18-year-old Talladega High School student has been arrested after police say he brought a gun to school Thursday morning.More >>
An 18-year-old Talladega High School student has been arrested after police say he brought a gun to school Thursday morning.More >>
Homewood Police say 6 to 7 people were contaminated and taken to a hospital after a suspicious package containing white powder was sent to a business.More >>
Homewood Police say 6 to 7 people were contaminated and taken to a hospital after a suspicious package containing white powder was sent to a business.More >>
Low clouds and areas of drizzle will persist early on today but we are watching the clouds breaking up to our west and so I anticipate some sunshine this afternoon.More >>
Low clouds and areas of drizzle will persist early on today but we are watching the clouds breaking up to our west and so I anticipate some sunshine this afternoon.More >>
Step inside Century Plaza, and it's like you're jumping back in time to when it was abandoned almost 10 years ago.More >>
Step inside Century Plaza, and it's like you're jumping back in time to when it was abandoned almost 10 years ago.More >>
Jefferson County detectives are investigating a shooting on Winchester Hills Way in Pinson.More >>
Jefferson County detectives are investigating a shooting on Winchester Hills Way in Pinson.More >>