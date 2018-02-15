UPDATE: FBI determines white powder sent to Homewood business is non-hazardous

Homewood PD are investigating a suspicious package sent to a business. (Source: WBRC Video)

Homewood police say white powder sent to a business on Feb. 15 has been determined to be non-hazardous by the FBI.

At least six people were exposed and taken to a hospital after a suspicious package containing the white powder was sent to Alabama State Rehab Service located on Goodwin Crest Drive.

Police say no one was seriously injured.

