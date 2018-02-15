Homewood PD: Several exposed to white powder after suspicious package sent to business

Homewood PD are investigating a suspicious package sent to a business. (Source: WBRC Video)

Homewood Police say 6 to 7 people were exposed and taken to a hospital after a suspicious package containing white powder was sent to a business.

The package was found Thursday morning at Alabama State Rehab Service located on Goodwin Crest Drive.

