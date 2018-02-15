Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Hayden Bryant.

Hayden is a senior at Brilliant High School with a 4.24 GPA. He is President of SGA and 4-H, and on the football, basketball, baseball and track teams. He strives to be a positive role model to his peers academically and athletically. He plans to attend the University of West Alabama and study to become a high school teacher and coach.

Hayden, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.