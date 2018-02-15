Casting call: Recruiting actors for WBRC FOX6 News promotions

Your favorite local television station needs your help!

WBRC FOX6 News is currently recruiting individuals to be featured in commercials and promotions.

We're looking for male and female actors. All ages and experience are welcome.

There is no monetary compensation if you are selected to appear on our commercials.

All your friends and family will see you on TV and know that you're a star!

Interested candidates should send a head shot, bio, and contact information to allwbrccasting@raycommedia.com

