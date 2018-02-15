Jill: Breaks of sun and warm temperatures this afternoon

Low clouds and areas of drizzle will persist early on today but we are watching the clouds breaking up to our west and so I anticipate some sunshine this afternoon. Once we see some sunshine, temperatures will climb into the 70s.



Tonight, low clouds redevelop and areas of drizzle are possible by morning along with a slight chance for showers. Muggy conditions are likely again tonight.



A cold front approaches on Friday afternoon from the northwest and passes through by Saturday morning and then lifts back northward as a warm front on Saturday afternoon and then moves back southward as a cold front on Sunday.



Confused yet? That will mean we will see areas of light rain tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle 60s.



The cool front will result in temperatures starting off in the lower 50s on Saturday but warming into the lower 70s once the front lifts back northward.



The cold front returns later in the day and that will mean climbing rain chances slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday.



Next week we will continue to see this early spring pattern. Temperatures may get close to 80 degrees on Tuesday and then we track our next rainmaker on Wednesday into Thursday.

Drought conditions persist but have improved from recent rainfall. I don’t see any freezing temperatures nor severe weather in our future at this time.



