Quinoa Salad and Salmon Kabobs

Quinoa Salad Recipe

Dice green onions, red peppers, tomatoes, and celery.

Shred carrots and red cabbage.

Cook quinoa, then combine it with red peppers, green onion, celery, tomatoes, red cabbage and carrots.

Add lemon vinaigrette dressing and Zoës Spice of Life; toss well to combine.

Place quinoa mixture on a bed of mixed greens.

Top with crumbled feta and serve.

Salmon Kabobs Recipe

Cut salmon into small pieces.

Cut zucchini in half lengthwise, then chop into small crescent-shaped pieces.

Skewer salmon and zucchini onto wooden skewers.

Grill for 6-10 minutes. Turn skewers during grilling to allow all sides to cook evenly.

