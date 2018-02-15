The Handmaid's Tale mega buzz: Moira hasn't escaped Gilead completely

A lot has changed for Johnny Lawrence (Ralph Macchio) and Daniel LaRusso (William Zabka) since high school, but one thing remains the same: their deep-seeded dislike of one another.

Moira (Samira Wiley) may have escaped to Canada on The Handmaid's Tale, but that doesn't mean she's free of Gilead just yet

Former Charles in Charge child star Alexander Polinsky accused actor Scott Baio of sexually and emotionally abusing him on the set of the '80s sitcom at a press conference Wednesday, E! reports.

By Lindsay MacDonald,

Moira (Samira Wiley) may have escaped to Canada on The Handmaid's Tale, but that doesn't mean she's free of Gilead just yet.

When Hulu's hit dystopian series returns for Season 2, we'll get more insight into what Moira and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) have been up to in Toronto as they search for a way to find and free June (Elisabeth Moss). Unfortunately, Moira's still going to have to deal with some serious emotional repercussions from her time as a handmaid.

"Part of our thematic in Year 2 is 'Gilead is within you," executive producer Warren Littlfield told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. "So Moira may be out of Gilead. It doesn't leave her. I think that becomes a powerful touchstone for many of the characters but certainly for her and for Luke and the world we present in Toronto."

If Moria's still traumatized from her experience at the hands of Gilead's most powerful members, it may be hard for her to help Luke launch this "Save June" mission. Especially if that mission calls for them to risk returning to the place she thought she'd escaped forever.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 premieres April 25 on Hulu.

