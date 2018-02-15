Mickey: Patchy drizzle today

We may get through much of today with very little rainfall. Patchy drizzle is all we should see.

With overcast skies we are expecting highs near 74 degrees and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight look for more drizzle with lows near 61 and south winds at 5-10 mph.

Scattered showers return to our forecast for Friday and Saturday with morning temperatures in the 40s to 50s and highs in the 60s.

Sunday and Monday look to be a little bit dryer with warming temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies are expected both days, with Sunday's temps warming into the 60s...Monday's into the mid-70s.

Rain chances rise again by midweek with mild temperatures continuing.

