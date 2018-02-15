Man wanted in Holt HS basketball player's death caught at Tuscaloosa motel

The man authorities say killed a Holt High School basketball player who was defending his sister is now in custody.

Donald Kenneth Robertson was arrested without incident at the Master's Economy Inn on McFarland Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. after investigators received tips concerning his whereabouts.

Donald Robertson talked briefly to me Thursday morning after Tuscaloosa-area authorities arrested him in connection with the murder of Holt HS student and basketball player 18 year-old Jalen Merriweather. pic.twitter.com/Fuq3YHSDG3 — Kelvin Reynolds (@Fox6Kelvin) February 15, 2018

He is charged with murder, attempted murder, second-degree domestic violence assault, third-degree domestic violence, harassment, resisting arrest, first-degree robbery and pistol certain person's forbidden.

"It's good for the community, it's good for Jalen's family, tips cam in that brought us to him this morning," said Cpt. Kip Hart of the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit of Robertson's capture.

Investigators say that Robertson shot and killed 18-year-old Jalen Merriweather last Friday after Merriweather stepped in to defend his sister, who they say Robertson was pistol whipping at the time.

“My daughter was able to get away. She got away, he was going to protect them at all costs,” said Angela Merriweather, Jalen's mother.

Jalen Merriweather and his basketball team won the AHSAA Class 4A Area 7 Championship the night before he was killed. The team honored him Tuesday by giving his mother his game jersey. Balloons were also released in his honor at the school.

His bonds total $400,000.

Three others--22-year-old Jamacus Shaw, 42-year-old Lakicia Shaw and 21-year-old Keandre Shaw--were also arrested and charged with first-degree hindering prosecution.

Their bonds are $10,000.

Investigators are still working to identify others who may have helped Robertson while he was on the run.

Merriweather's funeral will be held this weekend.

