Former House majority leader to be sentenced for mail fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge will sentence former Alabama House Majority Leader Rep. Micky Hammon for felony mail fraud.

Hammon pleaded guilty in September to using campaign funds for personal expenses. U.S. District Judge Myron H. Thompson is scheduled to sentence Hammon at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin said Hammon would withdraw money from the campaign committee's bank account by writing a check to himself.

Prosecutors are asking that Hammon forfeit $40,000.

The Decatur lawmaker was automatically removed from office last year because the charge is a felony.

The 60-year-old Republican has served in the legislature since 2002. He is best known for authoring a stringent 2011 immigration law that was largely overturned by federal courts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.