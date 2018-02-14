Fire at Calera Motel 6

Calera fire is working to put out a fire at the Motel 6.More >>
Calera fire is working to put out a fire at the Motel 6.More >>
Redevelopment underway in Fairfield to bring a once thriving shopping center back to life.Sculptures beauty salon in the Flintridge shoppMore >>
Redevelopment underway in Fairfield to bring a once thriving shopping center back to life.Sculptures beauty salon in the Flintridge shoppMore >>
Rain is ending tonight with patchy fog developing. Expect overnight lows in the lower 60s.More >>
Rain is ending tonight with patchy fog developing. Expect overnight lows in the lower 60s.More >>
Police in Riverside confirm Heidi Todd - a missing 4-year-old from South Carolina - has been located after she was found in the car with her suspected captor.More >>
Police in Riverside confirm Heidi Todd - a missing 4-year-old from South Carolina - has been located after she was found in the car with her suspected captor.More >>
Calhoun County's sheriff is calling a daycare director a hero, after a man pulled out a rifle and threatened to shoot every adult and child in the place.More >>
Calhoun County's sheriff is calling a daycare director a hero, after a man pulled out a rifle and threatened to shoot every adult and child in the place.More >>