Fairfield's Flintridge Shopping Center slowly coming back to life

Redevelopment underway in Fairfield to bring a once thriving shopping center back to life.

"We had a lot of people excited about the salon being here,” Tachara Pams said.

Just a few weeks ago, stylist Tachara Pams cut the ribbon on her Unique Sculptures beauty salon in the Flintridge shopping center.

"I'm looking forward to being here for a while. I love the location. I know it has a great potential of growing,” Pams said.

A few doors down is the old Kmart building where Mayor Ed May met with us to talk about a brand new indoor climate controlled storage facility that May hopes will open this summer. The storage facility will be the anchor store of the Flintridge redevelopment.

May says this business is just small part of the progress he's hoping for in the area.

"When I say this area, its not just Fairfield proper, but also the region I would say. Fairfield, Midfield, Brighton. We're looking for regional development to make sure that we have those type of projects whether its housing projects or commercial development that will attract people do want to come and actually live, work and play in this area,” May said.

Tachara says she got a sign from above before opening her salon in this old shopping center. She believes in Fairfield and hopes for a rebirth in a city that desperately needs it.

"I'm actually glad that I did because like I said, I see growth here. I see growth for my business. I see growth for the stylist. I just see growth for the area,” Pams said.

Mayor May is also trying to land a grocery store and add a police substation to the shopping center. He also hopes once news of this storage facility gets out, it will help attract more business to the area.

