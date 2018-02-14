FIRST ALERT Update: Fog develops overnight

Rain is ending tonight with patchy fog developing. Expect overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with little rain in the forecast. During the afternoon, we may see some sunshine. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid-70s. Rain will again roll into the area on Friday evening with temperatures in the 60s. The good news is we're not expecting incredibly cold weather or severe storms. Expect widespread rain Friday night and at least through the first half of Saturday.

Weekend Update: The forecast looks mostly cloudy and damp for Saturday. We'll see rain chances around 60 percent. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Saturday with drier weather expected on Sunday. Rain chances on Sunday will be around 20 percent.

