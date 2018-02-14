Alabama man dies after being shot

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) - Police say an Alabama man has died after being shot.

Al.com reports that he died Monday night.

Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper said the female driver called 911 to report she was being assaulted, and that she needed paramedics and an ambulance.

When police arrived, the woman was sitting on the curb, and the man was inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roper said detectives presented their evidence to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday. Officials there declined to immediately issue charges against the woman.

The investigation is ongoing and could be presented to a grand jury for indictment consideration.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.