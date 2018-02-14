Missing SC 4-year-old girl found safe in Riverside, AL - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Missing SC 4-year-old girl found safe in Riverside, AL

Source: Charleston Police Department Source: Charleston Police Department
RIVERSIDE, AL (WBRC) -

The missing 4-year-old from South Carolina, Heidi Todd, has been found safe.

St. Clair County Sheriff Department confirms that Riverside Police Department is working the case.

Please check back for details as we gather additional information.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly