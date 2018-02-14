Missing 4-year-old SC girl found safe in Riverside, AL

Calhoun County's sheriff is calling a daycare director a hero, after a man pulled out a rifle and threatened to shoot every adult and child in the place.More >>
An East Alabama animal shelter has postponed plans to euthanize as many as 40 animals.More >>
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies charged 33 year-old Tyler McDaniel with criminal trespassing after they say he entered the home of a Northport family while high on drugs last week.More >>
Holt High School honored Jalen Merriweather for a second day in a row Wednesday. Students held a balloon release in his memory in the school courtyard.More >>
Police in Riverside confirm Heidi Todd - a missing 4-year-old from South Carolina - has been located after she was found in the car with her suspected captor.More >>
