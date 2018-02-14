Missing 4-year-old SC girl found safe in Riverside, AL

Police in Riverside confirm Heidi Todd - a missing 4-year-old from South Carolina - has been located after she was found in the car with her suspected captor.

Below is video from Riverside as DHR arrived to return Todd to her home in Johns Island, South Carolina.

Missing 4-year-old from South Carolina found safe and picked up by DHR in Riverside AL to return home to Charleston, SC. pic.twitter.com/ubZ2w7sR1f — Hannah Ward (@HannahWBRC) February 15, 2018

We understand a Riverside police officer was able to pull over the car driven by the person suspected of taking Todd from South Carolina. The officer was able to get the girl out of the car, but the suspect got away.

Please check back for details as we gather additional information.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.