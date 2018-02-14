Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
7A Regional Semifinal=
Central=
Auburn 59, Lee-Montgomery 53, OT
Central-Phenix City 46, Jeff Davis 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
7A Regional Semifinal=
Central=
Auburn 51, Enterprise 37
Lee-Montgomery 59, Central-Phenix City 39
