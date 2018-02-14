Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

7A Regional Semifinal=

Central=

Auburn 59, Lee-Montgomery 53, OT

Central-Phenix City 46, Jeff Davis 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

7A Regional Semifinal=

Central=

Auburn 51, Enterprise 37

Lee-Montgomery 59, Central-Phenix City 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

