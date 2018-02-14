Man believed to be high breaks into Northport home

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies charged 33-year-old Tyler McDaniel with criminal trespassing after they say he entered the home of a Northport family while high on drugs last week.

Court records say he told them he was high on meth.

"After he noticed the guy laying on the floor he secured he and his wife behind another locked door in the house, called the Sheriff's office and we responded," Deputy Jason Powell with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office explained.

McDaniel is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Deputies arrested him after responding to a 911 call from a home on Lakewood Loop in Northport last Tuesday.

Court records said the suspect "kept telling deputies he felt like he had been poisoned."

"When the deputies spoke with the subject who was arrested, the suspect, he admitted to being under the influence of an narcotic," Powell added.

