Balloon release in memory of Jalen Merriweather at Holt High School

Holt High School honored Jalen Merriweather on Wednesday for a second day in a row.

Students held a balloon release in his memory in the school courtyard.

"That was my brother, my best friend. We used to hangout everyday and talk about our goals in life. How there were things we wanted to accomplish and it's just sad to see his life fall short," Josh Strozier told WBRC.

The ceremony is one way they wanted honor their fallen friend and classmate.

Eriah Johnson knew Merriweather since they were in elementary school and she thought he'd be happy how they remembered him.

"I've been kind of sensitive ever since Friday. But it really made me feel good. It felt good like a bio relief off my shoulders," Johnson explained.

Strozier comforted the Merriweather family during the ceremony. He said Jalen's death has brought everyone closer.

"That's my second family," Strozier said. "They love me and as much as I love them. And they know me and Jalen were brothers even though we didn't have the same family. Blood wouldn't make us any different. So talking to them is emotional. But we know as long as we've got each other's back then anything is possible and we're going to get through this."

Merriweather's funeral is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.