Rise of the Rest tour coming to Birmingham

The missing 4-year-old from South Carolina, Heidi Todd, has been found safe.More >>
Calhoun County's sheriff is calling a daycare director a hero, after a man pulled out a rifle and threatened to shoot every adult and child in the place.More >>
During tragic times like today's mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, trauma units can be overwhelmed with high numbers of victims. Dr. Virginia Strickland, a UAB trauma surgeon, told WBRC what moments like those after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High.More >>
Birmingham City Schools hope to make free Pre-K available to all 4-year-olds, but space is limited and funding is tight.More >>
Tragedies like today's mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida might make you wonder how safe your kids are at school. But, according to Matt Hardy with the National Association of School Resource Officers, the answer is actually very safe.More >>
