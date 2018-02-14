Rise of the Rest tour coming to Birmingham

A big opportunity is headed to Birmingham for entrepreneurs in the Magic City.

The Rise of the Rest is a venture capital fund led by Steve Case who started AOL, and author J.D. Vance.

They are looking to support start-up businesses outside of the major coastal cities.

Other investors include Jeff Bezos and Tory Burch.

This year, they'll focus on Birmingham, as well as Dallas, Memphis, Louisville and Chattanooga.

Leaders of the fund will be in Birmingham on May 9 to tour the city and hear pitches from entrepreneurs.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin made the announcement on Wednesday during a conference focused on minority and women-owned companies.

"Small business owners are thriving, but what can it be if we can grow that base not only for them who exist, but for new entrepreneurs who want to come along as well. So for me, I think it's important in supporting women and minority-owned businesses and I think part of this grant will support innovation and technology in the space of entrepreneurship," said Woodfin.

Woodfin made the announcement during a conference put together by Bronze Valley, an organization that will be building capital to help increase diversity and the tech sector.

