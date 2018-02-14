Dealing with trauma after a school shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dealing with trauma after a school shooting

Dr. Josh Klapow speaks with Steve Crocker on how parents face the trauma of a school shooting. Dr. Josh Klapow speaks with Steve Crocker on how parents face the trauma of a school shooting.
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Where do you even begin? Dr. Josh Klapow speaks with Steve Crocker on how parents and students face the trauma of a school shooting. Including how parents can talk to their children about such a tragic event.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly